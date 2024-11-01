Laken Riley murder case: Attorneys for Jose Ibarra ask judge to throw out evidence

ATHENS, Ga. — The Laken Riley murder case was back in court on Friday.

Attorneys defending her accused killer, Jose Ibarra, asked a judge to stop prosecutors from using his fingerprint and cell phone evidence.

Attorney John Donnolly argued there are no scientific studies to prove the reliability and error rate of fingerprinting.

He said the fingerprint in question came from Riley’s phone. Prosecutors plan to call an examiner to the witness stand during the trial who will testify the phone fingerprint came from Ibarra’s left thumb.

Donnelly also questioned the expertise of that witness.

Special Prosecutor Sheila Ross told the judge, “Fingerprint evidence is so widely accepted.”

Defense attorneys also asked the judge to throw out evidence collected from two cell phones seized from Ibarra’s apartment.

“Those phones were not kept safe, number one,” said defense attorney Kaitlyn Beck. “They were tampered with, number two.”

