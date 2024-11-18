Laken Riley murder case: How selfies from Jose Ibarra could impact the case

ATHENS, Ga. — The trial for Jose Ibarra, the man accused of murdering nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus, continued on Monday.

On Monday, a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent and a former roommate of Ibarra both took the stand.

That FBI agent told the court selfies on Ibarra’s phone showed him wearing the same clothes as the suspect seen in surveillance video of Riley’s death.

