Laken Riley murder case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury trial, asks for bench trial

ATHENS, Ga. — The suspect in the Laken Riley murder trial waived his right to a jury trial and instead requested a trial by judge.

The motion came during a pretrial hearing for Jose Ibarra on Tuesday. Jury selection had been scheduled to start on Wednesday.

The judge granted the motion for a bench trial, which will begin Friday at 9 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said Ibarra killed Riley, a nursing student at Augusta University, on Feb. 22 while she was out jogging on the University of Georgia’s campus. Ibarra entered a plea of not guilty.

There have been several motions in the case over the past few months.

Defense attorneys representing Ibarra filed a motion in September to suppress evidence collected in the days and months after Riley’s death. The motion claims some evidence seized by authorities was collected in “an unlawful manner.”

A judge ruled last week that prosecutors can use evidence such as fingerprints on Ibarra’s phones and ruled the search warrants were properly executed.

We’re working to learn more about the next steps in Ibarra’s trial, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group