Cherokee Co. officials host ‘Live Like Laken’ Riley 5K fundraiser in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The first “Live Like Laken” 5K Run/Walk event in Cherokee County hits the ground running Saturday morning.

Cherokee County Recreation and Parks is hosting the inaugural event with registration opening at 7 a.m. at a cost of $40 per runner for in-person and $25 for virtual participants.

Proceeds from the Run/Walk will benefit the Laken Hope Foundation, founded by the family of Laken Riley after her death in February.

“Thank you to Cherokee County Parks and Recreation for hosting the first inaugural Live Like Laken 5K Race,” Allyson Phillips, mother of Laken Riley, said. “The name of the race came from how Laken lived her life. The phrase ‘Live Like Laken’ was inspired by Laken’s character and love for others. She would light up a room with her infectious smile and her sweet demeanor. She loved unconditionally and had a selfless heart. Laken was a hard worker and gave everything she had to everything she did. This carried over into her sports. Laken found a love for running at a young age. She loved being outdoors and found peace when running in nature.”

The race itself will start at 8 a.m. at Hobgood Park on Bells Ferry Road in Woodstock.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Laken Hope Foundation raises funds to promote women’s safety awareness, provide tuition assistance for nursing students and improve children’s healthcare, according to the county.

“We are deeply honored that The Laken Hope Foundation has chosen Hobgood Park as the venue for the inaugural Live Like Laken 5K Run/Walk,” Cherokee Recreation and Parks Director Jay Worley said. “This event holds special meaning as we remember Laken Riley, whose passion for helping others continues to inspire us. It is our privilege to support such a heartfelt cause, and we hope this event brings our community together to raise awareness for the issues Laken cared so deeply about.”

Those participating in the race will get a race packet which includes a t-shirt, running bib and more. Rather than normal prizes or awards for completing the race, those who finish the route will receive a running safety item, according to Cherokee Recreation and Parks.

The event is also a qualifier for the annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

“Laken’s passion for helping others led her to pursue a career in healthcare, where nursing became her calling and serving others brought her immense joy,” Phillips said. “Her faith in Jesus Christ guided her throughout her life, from mission trips in high school to her involvement with Woodstock City Church and Watkinsville Baptist Church during college. Laken’s middle name, Hope, symbolizes the belief in a brighter future, and we strive to keep her legacy alive through The Laken Hope Foundation. Our foundation honors her by raising safety awareness, providing nursing scholarships, and supporting children’s causes. We deeply appreciate your support in continuing Laken’s mission and keeping hope alive.”

You can register online here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group