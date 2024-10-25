Chloe Cooper: Rockdale deputies find missing woman’s location, says she left home ‘of her own will’

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE OCT. 25:

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says they have located where Cooper is and determined that she left “of her own will”.

They released the following statement on Friday.

“On October 21st, 2024, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report for 20-year-old Chloe Cooper. The report indicated that Chloe was seen getting into a white 4 door vehicle, the morning of October 21st, 2024. When Chloe failed to return home that evening, a missing person report was filed on behalf of her family. After the diligent work of the Criminal Investigation Division, investigators were able to determine that Chloe left her home, of her own will. As of October 24th, 2024, at approximately 2:15 PM, Chloe Cooper’s whereabouts have been identified. We are working with the local law enforcement agency to ensure the well-being and safety of Chloe.”

ORIGINAL STORY OCT. 24

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Chloe Leigh Cooper hasn’t been seen or heard from since 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 21. Chloe’s mother reported her as missing to the sheriff’s office.

The 20-year-old was last seen getting into a white 4-door car off Canter Court. Deputies believe she may have traveled to the Atlanta area.

Chloe is a Black woman described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a grey hoodie and brown shoes, according to the missing person report.

The sheriff’s office said she was last seen around 7:30 a.m. getting into a car described as a white 4-door vehicle.

If you have seen Chloe or know where she may be, reach out to Rockdale County Investigator Lea Smith at 770-278-8044 or email Smith at Lea.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov

