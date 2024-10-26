Atlanta Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink’ walk to start at Lenox Square

ATLANTA — Saturday morning will have a march of thousands all in pink to raise awareness for breast cancer research during the annual Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” walk in Atlanta.

Participants will be dressed in pink shirts, or in some cases tutus, as part of the event.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer is the emcee for the More Than Pink walk, which will begin at Lenox Square in Buckhead.

Registration for the walk starts at 7 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony around 7:45 a.m. Walkers will be off to the races starting at 9 a.m.

Funding from Susan G. Komen provides the necessary backing for breakthrough research and supports Georgia women diagnosed with breast cancer.

The nonprofit told Channel 2 Action News it hopes to raise $831,000 from the Saturday event and ahead of the actual start time, they’d raised more than $556,000 as of Friday.

