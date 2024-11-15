Laken Riley murder case: Opening statements, bench trial begin Friday for accused killer Jose Ibarra

ATHENS, Ga. — Friday morning, Jose Antonio Ibarra’s trial for the murder of Laken Riley in Athens is set to begin with opening statements, but the court setup will be different than most trials.

Rather than have prosecutors and defense counsel present evidence to a jury, lawyers will only have to convince a judge. Ibarra waived his right to a jury trial on Tuesday, moving the proceedings to a bench trial instead.

Ibarra stands accused of attacking and killing Riley on the University of Georgia campus in Athens on Feb. 22 while she was jogging.

In the initial court proceedings, attorneys representing Ibarra took multiple actions to try to move the venue of the case out of Athens due to media coverage and public attention, as well as attempts to suppress genetic evidence, fingerprint evidence and technological evidence from Ibarra’s social media accounts and phone.

The judge denied those motions.

Prosecutors have chosen not to seek the death penalty. They will present their evidence that the Venezuelan undocumented migrant attacked Riley, asphyxiated her and tried to sexually assault her, killing her in the process.

Now, the bench trial begins in Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard’s Court, where he will hear and decide the outcome after attorneys present their cases.

