3 sentenced to prison for home invasion, attempted armed robbery in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been sentenced to serve 25 years for their role in a home invasion and attempted armed robbery at a home in Canton, while a third will serve five years in prison.

Kaiden Luc Pridgen, 19, and Cibias John Vieira, 23, both of Acworth, pleaded guilty to first-degree home invasion, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Feb. 4, 2022, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a home invasion that was reported just after 11 p.m.

Residents of the home told 911 dispatchers that two people wearing masks and gloves entered their house with a black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money. One of the victims was hit in the head with the pistol, leaving a visible injury on his head.

The other was forcibly removed from her hiding spot and brought to the kitchen, where both victims were held at gunpoint.

Pridgen and Vierira searched the home for cash and left when they couldn’t find any. Home surveillance cameras captured the two breaking into the home and the struggle in the kitchen.

The investigation revealed that Pridgen and Vieira planned to steal a large amount of cash from a man who previously lived at that address. At the time of the crime, Pridgen was just 16 years old.

“In making the determination to prosecute a 16-year-old defendant as an adult, the State considered the violent nature of this crime and determined it is in the interest of public safety to prosecute him accordingly. said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. “We are committed to holding all dangerous offenders accountable and ensuring the safety of our community.”

Both Pridgen and Vieira were sentenced to 35 years with 25 years to be served in prison. Both of them are forbidden to have contact with the victims or each other.

A third person, David Emory Kelley, 22, of Woodstock, was prosecuted separately for his part in the crime. Kelley pleaded guilty to burglary in the first degree and conspiracy to commit a home invasion. He selected the target and served as the driver.

He was sentenced to 20 years, with the first five to serve in prison and the remainder spent on probation.

