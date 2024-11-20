Laken Riley murder: Family, friends address judge before Jose Ibarra sentenced to prison

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Before Jose Ibarra was sentenced for the murder of Laken Riley on Wednesday afternoon, her family addressed the courtroom with heartbreaking testimony.

On Wednesday morning, Ibarra was convicted of attacking and killing Riley while she was on a morning jog on the University of Georgia campus in February.

Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard then sentenced Ibarra to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge Haggard allowed Riley’s family and friends, including her parents, stepfather, sister and roommates, to deliver victim impact statements.

“Jose Ibarra took no pity on my scared, panicked and struggling child. There is no end to the pain, suffering or loss that we have experienced or will continue to endure,” her mother, Allyson Phillips, said. “On that horrific day, my precious daughter was attacked, beaten and shown no mercy. She fought for her life, dignity and to save herself from being brutally raped. This sick, twisted and evil coward showed no regard for Laken’s life.”

“I’m haunted by the thought of the fear she must have felt in those final moments,” her father, Jason Riley, said. “I have to live with the fact that I could not protect her when she needed me most.”

Her sister, Lauren Phillips, detailed all of the major life events she’s had in the months since her older sister’s death that she’s had to experience without her: her high school graduation, turning 18 and getting accepted into and attending UGA where her sister was murdered.

“I cannot walk around my own college campus because I’m terrified of people like Jose Ibarra,” Lauren Phillips said. “Jose Antonio Ibarra has completely and utterly ruined my life.”

Her stepfather, John Phillips, read Riley’s final journal entry that she wrote in December 2023, detailing the plans she had for her life in the form of an open letter to her future husband.

“I can’t wait to love you in the best way I know how for the rest of my life,” he read from Riley’s journal entry.

All of those who addressed the court asked Judge Haggard to give Ibarra the maximum sentence.

“I’m pleading with this Court to protect the world from this truly evil person and sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole for any reason, so he can never have the opportunity to do this to anyone ever else ever again,” John Phillips said.

