Laken Riley murder: Who was Laken Riley, nursing student killed on UGA campus?

ATLANTA — Wednesday brought the closing of the case into the killing of Laken Riley, a nursing student who was killed on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens at the hands of Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

Riley had been going to school at Augusta University School of Nursing’s Athens campus when she was killed.

Riley’s college roommate, Connolly Huth, wrote a long tribute to Riley, who she called her “bestest friend.”

“You never met a stranger, and you exuded kindness and acceptance to anyone you met. You put everyone before yourself,” Huth said. “You were supposed to cross the finish line with me for our first marathon, you were supposed to stand next to me at my wedding, you were supposed to save so many lives, you were supposed to be the aunt to my children. It was not supposed to be like this.”

Riley grew up in Cherokee County and graduated from River Ridge High School in 2020. Those who knew Riley remembered her as “a selfless giver” and said her passion for others is what led to her enrolling in nursing school.

“Her smile was extremely infectious, and she spread joy to others everywhere she went,” her obituary read.

“Laken was an amazing daughter, sister, friend, and an overall extraordinary person. She will be missed every day, but we promise to honor her life moving forward in a very big way,” her family in a statement following her funeral.

Friends of Riley’s confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Riley also loved to run and was a member of her school’s cross-country team.

Following her death, her coach released a statement, saying:

“Laken ran on the River Ridge cross-country team for four years and competed in the GHSA State Cross-Country Final various times in Carrollton. She was an unselfish individual who relinquished her opportunity to run Finals her senior year because she thought she was not 100% fit. Her passion for healthcare science and running are to be admired. She will always accompany us as we run. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

