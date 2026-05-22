Man killed after slamming into tractor-trailer on I-75

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Cobb County man was killed early Friday morning after crashing into the back of a stopped tractor-trailer on Interstate 75, according to police.

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The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the bridge over North Marietta Parkway.

Marietta police said the deadly wreck happened after an unrelated crash earlier in the night temporarily shut down all southbound lanes of I-75.

According to police, traffic had come to a stop while crews worked the earlier accident scene. Once the roadway reopened, a 29-year-old man from Davenport, Fla., driving a tractor-trailer, remained stopped in the middle lanes as traffic began moving again.

Police said a second tractor-trailer, driven by a 35-year-old Fort Lauderdale man, was traveling southbound in the same lane and swerved to avoid the stopped semi, clipping the side of the truck while passing on the left.

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Moments later, authorities said a white Volkswagen driven by 47-year-old Gordon Fields, of Marietta, crashed into the back of the stopped tractor-trailer.

Fields died at the scene.

Both tractor-trailer drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with investigators.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Marietta police traffic investigators at 770-794-5266 .

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