Metro Atlanta Uber driver assaulted teen during ride to sleepover, DA says

ACWORTH, Ga. — A Cherokee County jury has convicted an Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a teenage passenger.

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The Office of the District Attorney for the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit announced Friday that Jeremiah Nicholas Norwood, 44, of Acworth, was found guilty May 15 on all charges tied to the 2022 case.

The jury convicted Norwood of two counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, and two counts of child molestation. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 13.

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According to investigators, the case began after the 15-year-old girl reported that an Uber driver had sexually assaulted her.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the victim requested an Uber ride during the early morning hours of Feb. 5, 2022, to travel to a friend’s house in Canton for a sleepover.

Prosecutors said Norwood, who was driving for Uber at the time, provided the girl with multiple drugs during the ride and later that same morning in exchange for sexual acts.

During the five-day trial, jurors heard testimony from law enforcement, Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic experts, a child sexual abuse expert, the victim and the victim’s friend.

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Prosecutors also introduced more than 70 pieces of evidence, including the recorded interview of the child, Norwood’s interview with law enforcement, phone reports, and photos of the Uber driver’s car.

The jury deliberated for four and a half hours before reaching a verdict.

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