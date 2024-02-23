22-year-old woman identified as victim found dead after jog on UGA campus

ATHENS, Ga. — A woman found dead on the University of Georgia campus after she went for a jog has been identified as 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, according to the Athens-Clarke County coroner.
Friends reported Riley missing on Thursday after she went for a jog on the university’s intermural fields and never returned.
Police found her unconscious and injured in a wooded area behind the fields around 12:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they suspect foul play and called Riley’s death a “crime.”
Riley’s cause of death has not been determined.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
Riley was a nursing student at Augusta University’s nursing school campus in Athens.
Police said the investigation is still active. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.
