22-year-old woman identified as victim found dead after jog on UGA campus

ATHENS, Ga. — A woman found dead on the University of Georgia campus after she went for a jog has been identified as 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, according to the Athens-Clarke County coroner.

Friends reported Riley missing on Thursday after she went for a jog on the university’s intermural fields and never returned.

Police found her unconscious and injured in a wooded area behind the fields around 12:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they suspect foul play and called Riley’s death a “crime.”

Riley’s cause of death has not been determined.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Riley was a nursing student at Augusta University’s nursing school campus in Athens.

Police said the investigation is still active. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

