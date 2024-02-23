Laken Riley: Here’s what we know about nursing student killed on UGA campus

ATHENS, Ga. — We are learning more about the woman who was found dead on the University of Georgia campus in Athens on Thursday.

Police said Laken Riley, 22, was found dead after going for a jog, on the university’s intermural fields and never returned.

Police found her unconscious and injured in a wooded area behind the fields around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they suspected foul play and officially ruled Riley’s death as a homicide on Friday morning.

Riley was a nursing student at the August University campus in Athens and had also attended UGA.

In a statement from Augusta University, it said they “extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Laken Riley, a junior and Dean’s List student.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“This sudden loss of one of our students is truly heartbreaking,” the statement went on to say. “Please keep Laken’s family, friends and fellow nursing students in your thoughts and prayers.”

Friends of Riley’s confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

During a news conference Thursday night, investigators said they are still searching for Riley’s killer.

“This is a tragic day and I want to offer my most sincerest condolences to the grieving family, friends, and campus partners,” UGA Police Chief Jeff Clark said. “We are going to leave no rock unturned during this investigation.”

Classes at UGA and the Augusta University College of Nursing have been canceled for Friday.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell earned that Riley graduated from River Ridge High School in Cherokee County in 2020.

The district sent her a statement, saying:

“Our community and our world lost a shining light with the tragic passing of Laken. An outstanding scholar athlete, Laken inspired classmates and teachers with her love of learning and her kindness to all. We ask that the community please keep her family in their hearts.”

Anyone with information potentially related to this death is asked to contact the UGA Police Department immediately at 706-542-2200.

RELATED NEWS:

Nursing student found dead after jog on UGA campus; police suspect foul play

©2024 Cox Media Group