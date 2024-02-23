Georgia city manager killed in crash involving log truck, GSP says

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A West Georgia city manager has died after officials say he was involved in a car crash.

Georgia State Patrol officials said on Thursday at 5:49 p.m., troopers recieved reports of a deadly crash on GA 166 at Farmers High Road.

According to the investigation, a Freightliner log truck hit a car and did not yield at a stop sign on Farmers High Road, and GA 166 was a passenger vehicle.

The driver, identified as Gary Bullock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bullock had served as Bowden’s city manager since 2017, when he began serving as the interim city manager after his predecessor resigned.

GSP did not say if the driver of the Freightliner would be facing any charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

