Wildland fire burns 70 acres of land, threatens over 10 homes in Haralson County, fire officials say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Several homes and a church were threatened in a wildland fire in Bremen, Georgia, according to Haralson County Fire Department.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders said they were called out to a ”fast-moving” wildland fire that endangered several structures in Haralson County near Center Point Road in Bremen.

Fire officials said the fire consumed approximately 70 acres of land and posed a significant threat to residential areas in the vicinity.

The Haralson County Fire Chief Garrett Brubaker said multiple agencies helped with preventing the fire from reaching any structures.

“Swift and coordinated efforts by over 20 personnel from Haralson County Fire, Bremen Fire, and Carroll County Fire, alongside four personnel from Georgia Forestry, were instrumental in preventing the fire from reaching any structures,” said HCFD in a release.

HCFD said they were able to save 12 homes and a church from the blaze.

“We commend the swift and coordinated efforts of all personnel involved in containing the wildland fire,” said Chief Fire Officer, Garrett Brubaker. “Their tireless commitment to protecting lives and property underscores the importance of our emergency response teams working together seamlessly during crises.”

