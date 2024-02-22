Georgia city approves site for state’s first Wawa

POOLER, Ga. — Georgia finally knows the location for the state’s first Wawa.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City leaders in Pooler approved a plan for the beloved convenience store and gas station during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, according to WJCL.

Pooler is on the Georgia coast about a four-hour drive from Atlanta.

TRENDING STORIES:

The chain initially announced intentions to open a store in coastal Georgia in 2022.

Wawa is known for offering a full menu of hoagies, wraps, burritos and more. Currently, the closest store to Georgia is in Jacksonville.

The chain plans to add as many as 280 new stores in the next decade in North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

Other locations in Georgia are planned for Jesup, Brunswick, Hinesville and Bainbridge, according to USA Today. It’s unclear when those stores will break ground.

The first Wawa opened in 1964 in the Philadelphia area.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Video shows 2 whale moms spotted with their new calves off coasts of Georgia, Florida, Carolinas

©2023 Cox Media Group