AT&T coming back online for some customers after what appeared to be second major outage this week

ATLANTA — Some AT&T customers are starting to come back online after experiencing a possible service outage nationwide.

ABC News said that they are aware of what appears to be a major outage that was impacting the U.S. The incident started just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

This is the second time this week AT&T has had issues in the metro Atlanta area.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News officers had difficulties communicating with city phones; however, they believe that during the incident, the Atlanta E-911 center was fully operational.

According to downdetector.com, nearly 30,000 AT&T customers nationwide reported an issue during the incident.

Downdetector has also reported numerous issues for Verizon and T-Mobile users nationwide. It is unclear if either service is also experiencing an outage.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to AT&T for a statement but has not received a response.

