Multiple people injured after armed carjacking ends with crash in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A carjacking ended in a crash that injured several people in northwest Atlanta, police say.

On Wednesday evening, Atlanta Police said a person was carjacked at gunpoint on Magnolia Way Northwest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspect drove away from the scene and as officers tried stopping the suspect, they crashed into another car at Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW and Lena St. NW.

Police said three people were taken to the hospital alert and conscious, and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on a suspect or what led to the carjacking.

Police are still investigating.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

3-year-old one of 6 people shot at same southwest Atlanta apartment complex in recent years Police are searching for the person who shot a 3-year-old boy in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

©2023 Cox Media Group