Atlanta 911 center experiencing ‘technical difficulties’ due to AT&T issue

ATLANTA — Technical difficulties are stopping Atlanta residents from calling 911 for the time being.
Officials say that Atlanta E-911 is having technical difficulties related to an issue with AT&T.
Currently, you can’t call 911, but you can still text 911 operators at that number.
They say other cities in the southeast region are experiencing similar issues.
Instead of calling 911, anyone with an emergency should call 404-658-6666.
All non-emergency calls should be directed to 311 or use a form on their web portal.
There is no timeframe for when this will be cleared up and the center will be back online.
