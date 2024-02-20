Florida man arrested after breaking into Ga. home, making hot chocolate, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida man was arrested after deputies said he broke into a home and made himself a cup of hot chocolate, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Oconee County deputies said they responded to a call about a suspicious man knocking on doors at homes on Oliver Bridge Road on Feb. 6

One homeowner said that when he came home, his door was unlocked and someone had made a cup of hot chocolate before leaving the home.

A second resident confronted the suspect after he walked into his kitchen and found a barefoot man standing at the sliding glass door. The resident told the man to leave, which he did. The victim then called 911.

Deputies found the man, who was only identified as a 44-year-old from Doral, Florida. He was taken to jail on burglary charges.

