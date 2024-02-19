Former players, staff in disbelief after Spalding football coach accused of killing girlfriend

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A popular high school football coach remains behind bars after confessing to strangling his girlfriend to death.

Channel 2′ s Michael Seiden was in Spalding County where he spoke with former players, and staff who were shocked by the news.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

By all accounts, Carl Kearney, Jr. was more than just the head varsity football coach at Spalding High School.

A former team manager looked at him like a father and credited him for helping her get through one of the hardest times of her life.

But Monday afternoon, police in Maryland are telling a different story.

“When I first heard the news, I pretty much thought it was a joke,” former varsity football team manager Camri Johnson said.

The new allegations he’s now facing involving his former wife, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Prince George’s County police officials said on Saturday at 9:20 a.m., officers were requested to conduct a welfare check at a home on St. James Court in Accokeek, Maryland.

When officers arrived, they located the body of 38-year-old Patrina Best. While conducting interviews, officials said 43-year-old Carl Kearney, Jr. of Griffin admitted to officers that he strangled her during an argument.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Busy road near Clayton County hospital reopens after house fire

©2023 Cox Media Group