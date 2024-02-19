Metro Atlanta high school football coach accused of killing girlfriend, police say

MARYLAND — A man is behind bars after officials say he confessed to killing his girlfriend during an argument.

Prince George’s County police officials said on Saturday at 9:20 a.m., officers were requested to conduct a welfare check at a home on St. James Court in Accokeek, Maryland.

When officers arrived, they located the body of 38-year-old Patrina Best.

While conducting interviews, officials said 43-year-old Carl Kearney, Jr. of Griffin admitted to officers that he strangled her during an argument.

No further details regarding the investigation have been provided.

According to the Spalding High School website, Kearney is listed as its head football coach. At the time of Best’s murder, the school district was on mid-winter break.

Channel 2 Action News Griffin Spalding County Schools for a statement and if he is an employee but has not received a response.

Congratulations to Head Football Coach Carl Kearney who is the winner of GHSF Daily Class 4A Hudl Award, which recognizes the coach of a winning Class 4A team that improves the most from 2021 to 2022 according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Way to go, Coach!! @GriffinSpalding pic.twitter.com/Hy2CvHM9pb — Spalding High School (@SpaldingHigh) December 16, 2021

Kearney was arrested and charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to call 301-516-2512, contact Crime Solvers online, use the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

