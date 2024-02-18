Motorcyclist dies after being thrown from bike in crash along I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash on Interstate 285 eastbound in DeKalb County.

Around 2:20 p.m., DeKalb County officers responded to a vehicle accident on I-285 EB just before Interstate 85.

When police arrived, they reportedly found a motorcycle and car involved in a wreck.

According to DKPD, the driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neither drivers’ ages or identities were released. Authorities have not said what led up to the incident.

Earlier in the day, around 12:15 p.m. DeKalb County police responded to an eight-vehicle accident along I-20 WB right before Wesley Chapel Road. Although several vehicles were involved, DKPD said there were no injuries.

DeKalb authorities said traffic on I-285 EB would be completely shut down pending the completion of the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

