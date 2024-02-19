Teacher accidentally exposed their body to students at East Georgia middle school, principal says

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Parents of students at an East Georgia middle school were notified this week that a teacher accidentally exposed their body to students.

WRDW reports that according to a letter sent by Principal Tim Jones, a teacher at Hephzibah Middle School near Augusta was demonstrating inappropriate attire for school when they partially exposed their body to students.

“Students in the class captured photos and shared those photos with other students in the school,” Jones said in the letter.

Richmond County School System administrators and police were investigating the incident.

