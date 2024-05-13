69-year-old woman, 21-year-old man caught trafficking Cocaine during traffic stop

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A pair out of Clayton, Georgia in Rabun County were arrested for trafficking cocaine.

On Thursday, just before 4 p.m., Rabun County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car going north on GA 15/US 441 near the River Falls Campground.

While a deputy was speaking to the driver, Abraham Montiel, 21, the other deputy noticed that Deborah Sir, a 69-year-old woman, was slumped back in the passenger seat.

As the deputy checked on the woman, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the car.

Deputies asked to search the car and Montiel gave them permission to.

Deputies then found several baggies and a large bag of suspected Cocaine.

Both Montiel and Sir were arrested, charged with Trafficking in Cocaine in violation of OCGA 16-13-31, and taken to the Rabun County Detention Center for booking.

“This outstanding work by our K9 team shows the agency’s continued effort to eliminate drugs from our community,” Sheriff Chad Nichols said.

