Contractor dies after chemical release at southeast Georgia food facility

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man has died after a chemical release at an Effingham County facility.

On Friday, just before 8:30 a.m., Effingham County first responders were called to the Americold facility on Old River Road near Meldrim, Georgia.

Officials said Lawrence Wyatt, from near Charleston, S.C. was found in an area where pesticide was being used to treat fruits and vegetables.

According to Effingham County Fire Rescue, it took hours to create a safe area for investigators to examine the scene.

Authorities said Wyatt was an employee of Ecolab Corporation, a contractor working with Americold.

Officials are working to learn Wyatt’s cause of death.

At this time, it is unclear if his death was related to the chemical or if he suffered a medical emergency before the release.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Monday.

OSHA and the USDA are investigating the incident.

