‘Mother’s Day miracle:’ Fayette horse gets second chance at motherhood

BROOKS, Ga. — A Mother’s Day miracle.

This is how a horse breeder in Brooks, Georgia described what happened after a three-day-old foal died. Just hours after the horse was buried an Arabian mare was given a second chance at motherhood.

On May 2, twelve-year-old Storm gave birth for the first time. Days later her owner, Julie Nestor says it was clear the young foal would not survive and needed to be euthanized.

Storm was devastated.

She even made some facial expressions that were almost sheer grief,” Nestor explained.

Just hours later, Save The Horses, a north Georgia rescue reached out.

They needed a home for an orphan. Three-week-old Gracie was rejected by her mother, so Nestor knew it was meant to be.

“It was her first foal and she would have been just devastated if she had to see that baby go and not be given another one,” Nestor said.

After a little over a week, Nestor says something incredible happened.

“Oh my! Look at that... she is nursing,” Nestor said.

Gracie, who had bed bucket fed her entire life was drinking from Storm!

“I called all my friends and said she’s nursing the baby. I called Save The Horses and said she’s nursing the baby,” Nestor said.

The mother-daughter duo are inseparable. Nestor says she never seen anything like it.

‘The mama took her in as her own and she’s been with her ever since and she’s loved her,” Nestor said. “It’s a very happy Mother’s Day.”

