9 arrested after trying to smuggle drones, meth, ecstasy into GA prison

DAVISBORO, Ga. — Nine people have found themselves behind bars after trying to bring contraband into the Washington State Prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Over six days, the Georgia Department of Corrections along with the Washington State Prison arrested nine people and seized illegal items.

The contraband included seven pounds of marijuana, two pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of tobacco, two pounds of ecstasy (MDMA), three drones, and fifteen cell phones.

“The flow of contraband poses a serious threat to the safety and security of our communities,” the sheriff’s office said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The following were arrested and charged:

Lonnie Moore, 32, of Hephzibah, Ga. is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime;

Joseph Sims, 24, of Augusta, Ga., is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime;

Burtron Barnes, 32, of Augusta, Ga., is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime;

Deangelo Myers, 38, of Douglas, Ga. is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, use of unmanned aircraft to accomplish violations, crossing guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, conspiracy to commit a crime, items prohibited for possession by inmates (tobacco), items prohibited for possession by inmates (drugs or hallucinogenic), trading with inmates, trafficking MDMA;

Tereance Horne, 37, of Union City, Ga. is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, use of unmanned aircraft to accomplish violations, crossing guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, conspiracy to commit a crime, items prohibited for possession by inmates (tobacco), items prohibited for possession by inmates (drugs or hallucinogenic), trading with inmates, trafficking MDMA;

Jaquay Haynes, 22, of Augusta, Ga., is charged with possession of marijuana, items prohibited for possession by inmates, trading with inmates, items prohibited for possession by inmates, conspiracy to commit a crime, crossing guard Lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, criminal trespass;

Christian Mack, 21, of Keysville, Ga. is charged with trading with inmates, illegal use of an unmanned aircraft system;

Quintavion Baker, 28 of Peachtree City, Ga. is charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, trading with inmates, illegal use of an unmanned aircraft system;

Michael Martin, 24, of Augusta, Ga. is charged with driving on a suspended license, items prohibited for possession by inmates, conspiracy to commit a crime, crossing guard Lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, criminal trespass, trading with inmates, items prohibited for possession by inmates, possession of marijuana;

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘There were people doing yard work’; Witnesses describe quadruple shooting involving Atlanta Police Witnesses described the shooting that left three Atlanta Police officers hurt and a man dead in the Capitol View neighborhood Saturday evening.

©2023 Cox Media Group