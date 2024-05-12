Man get special ‘People of Forsyth County’ handcuffs after being accused of molesting child under 10

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges including child molestation.

On Friday, Forsyth County deputies arrested 34-year-old Jesus Flores-Vilchis.

During his arrest, authorities gave him the special, “People of Forsyth County” handcuffs.

“You harm our children in Forsyth County, this is what you will get,” the sheriff’s office said.

Flores-Vilchis is charged with child molestation, three counts of aggravated child molestation, and three counts of sodomy against a person under the age of 10.

He is currently behind bars at the Forsyth County Jail being held without bond.

“Enjoy your stay at the Freeman Motel,” the sheriff’s office said.

