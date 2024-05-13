Man breaks into Cobb County home twice, steals more than 20 guns, Ga. police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in north Georgia after officers said he broke into a Cobb County home two different times to steal guns.

On March 17, a Cobb County resident reported that his home on Sunshine Trace reported that his home had been broken into when he was out of town. A total of 12 guns including handguns and rifles were stolen, according to police.

A few weeks later on April 8, the man, identified as James Daniel Leech was later seen returning to the same home to attempt another theft. This time, Leech took 10 guns.

In the time between the first and second theft, the homeowner had set up security cameras and was able to get a better identification of Leech.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Then, on April 21, Hiawassee police received a tip about Leech, living in the area and having just burglarized a home in Greenwood County, South Carolina.

When officers searched Leech’s home, they found some of the stolen guns from the home on Sunshine Trace along with multiple suspicious, illegal animal parts.

Officers also found pawn tickets to different shops in Georgia along with different gun parts.

TRENDING STORIES:

Leech was booked into Cobb County jail and was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of illegal birds and unlawful possession of firearms or weapons.

Officers said he may face even more charges.

Leech’s wife, Caitline Robertson was also arrested during the search. She has since been released on bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Why neighbors say metro 911 system is taking too long

©2023 Cox Media Group