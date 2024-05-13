3 Atlanta police cars involved in crashes in the city over the weekend

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed there were three separate crashes involving patrol cars in the city on Saturday evening.

They all happened near the Capitol View neighborhood where three police officers were shot and a man was killed around 5:15 pm.

An SUV patrol car crashed at the intersection of University Ave. SW and Smith St.

A sedan patrol car wrecked at Beatie Ave. SW and Dill Ave. SW. and a second patrol car was towed from that location.

On Sunday, APD could not provide information on damages, officers involved, injuries, or calls related to the crashes.

A spokesperson said all marked patrol vehicles involved in the collisions are subject to investigation, which in turn requires further reports and supplemental entries to be completed, and said those are being processed at this time.

APD said it expects to be able to provide that information later.

