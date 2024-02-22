3 arrested after large drug bust at Georgia college fraternity house

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested three people after a large drug bust at a Georgia fraternity house.

The GBI said that in February, the Middle Georgia Gang Task Force began an investigation into a fraternity house on West Montgomery Street in Milledgeville along with several other agencies. Law enforcement had gotten a tip that suspected drugs had been shipped to the house.

Georgia College campus police assisted in the investigation. The fraternity house is just steps from campus.

Agents executed a search warrant at the house and found a large amount of suspected marijuana, THC vape cartridges, THC gummies, THC wax and suspected mushrooms. Agents also found a small amount of cocaine.

On Friday, the GBI arrested Drew Charles Courtenay, 19; Joseph Lombardi, 20; and Noah Petrick, 21, all from Milledgeville.

Courtenay was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute. Lombardi was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Petrick was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine. All are felonies.

It’s unclear if the men were students at Georgia College and State University, which is near the fraternity house. Officials did not identify the fraternity involved.

The investigation is active and ongoing further arrests are pending.

