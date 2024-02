AUGUSTA, Ga. — A 74-year-old woman has died nearly a month after she was pushed to the ground by a shoplifter.

It happened at a convenience store along Deans Bridge Road on Jan. 24, WJBF-TV reported.

Investigators identified the woman as Chong Chon. WRDW-TV said she was taken to a nearby hospital and died from her injuries on Tuesday.

The TV stations reported that an autopsy will be performed on Chon. So far, no suspect has been caught in this case.

