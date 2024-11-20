Former Fulton election workers say Rudy Giuliani continues to defame them, want more penalties

ATLANTA — Two former Fulton County election workers who won a $148 defamation judgment against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani are now asking a federal judge to penalize him even further, saying he continues to falsely accuse them of tampering with ballots in the 2020 presidential election.

Attorneys for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss filed new documents on Wednesday, saying that Giuliani is violating a consent injunction and has continued to defame the women on the show that he hosts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It took only six months for Mr. Giuliani to resume his defamatory campaign,” the document said.

During a recent episode of America’s Mayor Live, Giuliani is quoted as saying: “Judge Liman and the Biden people who are behind the case of the two women…You didn’t have $145 million in damages. In fact, there’s video of you doing what I said. We can play it for you if you want. You framed me. You had a judge who’s a bloodthirsty January 6 sentencer.”

A lawyer for Giuliani, Joseph M. Cammarata, said Wednesday that he had not seen the court filing and could not respond to its specific claims. But he called it an effort to intimidate the former New York City mayor.

“We will not relent,” Cammarata said at a news conference in New York City. He accused attorneys for Freeman and Moss of “doing everything in their power to break an 80-year-old patriot.”

Giuliani was found liable for defamation and ordered to pay $148 million last year to Freeman and Moss for accusing them of ballot tampering as he pushed then-President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud. The women said they faced death threats after Giuliani accused them of sneaking in ballots in suitcases, counting ballots multiple times, and tampering with voting machines.

Lawyers for Freeman and Moss said in Wednesday’s court filing that Giuliani said “They never let me show the tapes that show them quadruple counting the, the, the ballots.” The filing accuses Giuliani of saying his tapes showed Freeman and Moss “passing these little hard drives that we maintain were used to fix the machines right and they say it was candy.”

Even after the $148 million judgment against him, Freeman and Moss said Giuliani has continued to falsely accuse them. The U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., has permanently barred him from making any statements that suggest the women engaged in any wrongdoing in connection with the 2020 presidential election.

