Rudy Giuliani starts fundraising page saying he ‘can’t buy food’ after checking account seized

ATLANTA — It’s apparent that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is feeling the pressure after a court ordered him to turn over all his possessions and New York apartment to two former Fulton County election workers who he defamed after the 2020 election.

In a post to social media, Giuliani said: “They have seized all my money which wasn’t much. I need legal representation against these evil people. I can’t buy food.”

Wilkie Farr Law Firm is filled with a distorted left wing hate and vitriol. Judge Liman doesn't seem to know the exemptions. They have seized all my money which wasn't much. I need legal representation against these evil people. I can't buy food https://t.co/boRPiMu7wC — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 12, 2024

He said that his checking account had also been seized.

This comes almost a week after Giuliani showed up to vote at his polling place in Florida driving a Mercedes convertible that he was supposed to turn over to Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman.

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy after a jury awarded Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss $148 million after they said he continued to spread lies about them tampering with votes from the 2020 election.

When Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, he said he had less than $10 million in assets but more than $100 million in debt.

In July, a federal judge threw out Giuliani’s bankruptcy case, saying it was in the best interests of creditors.

In October, a judge ordered that Giuliani had to turn over all his possessions and his Manhattan apartment to Freeman and Moss to help pay off the $148 million judgment.

Earlier this month, attorneys for Freeman and Moss reported to the court that they went to Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment last week to see what assets were there, but that it had been cleared out.

“Save for some rugs, a dining room table, some stray pieces of small furniture and inexpensive wall art, and a handful of smaller items like dishes and stereo equipment, the apartment has been emptied of all of its contents,” attorney Aaron Nathan told the New York Post.

The former New York City mayor was given a Nov. 14 deadline to turn over the shares in his Upper East Side co-op apartment, valuable sports memorabilia, his Mercedes-Benz convertible, and luxury watches -- including one that belonged to Giuliani’s grandfather.

“Monday the title and keys will be delivered as well as the physical location of the car,” Judge Lewis Liman told Giuliani and his attorney last week.

According to the fundraising page, Giuliani has raised more than $116,000 of his $250,000 goal. The top donator on the page gave Giuliani $1,500. There are also several people who have donated $1,000.

