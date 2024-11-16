Rudy Giuliani has turned over dozens of watches, Mercedes convertible to election workers

ATLANTA — Rudy Giuliani has turned over dozens of watches and the Mercedes convertible that he drove to his Florida polling place on Election Day to the former Fulton County election workers who he defamed following the 2020 election.

In a letter to U.S. Judge Lewis Liman, an attorney for Giuliani wrote that “watches and a ring were delivered via FedEx” to an address in Atlanta on Friday morning, and that “the Mercedes Benz automobile was delivered as requested” to an address in Florida. Giuliani’s bank was “advised to turn over all non-exempt funds” to Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, as well.

Giuliani’s attorney, Joseph Cammarata, wrote a lengthy list of items they deemed “exempt,” including some jewelry of lower value, a refrigerator, a radio receiver, and other household furniture. They also said a Joe DiMaggio jersey was part of the “overbroad” turnover list and will fight to keep it.

Cammarata also wrote that the court “should never have allowed the turnover” of the Mercedes Benz, arguing that the car should be appraised and returned to Giuliani if the value does not exceed $5,500.

The 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL 500 was turned over at an address in Hialeah, Florida, according to the letter.

The former mayor’s $5 million Upper East Side apartment was among the other big-ticket items named in the judgment, along with the 26 watches, his 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL 500 and the signed DiMaggio shirt.

Cammarata and other representatives for Giuliani didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment. Aaron Nathan, a lawyer for the two women, declined to comment.

On Thursday evening, Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman posted a video on the social platform X from a FedEx store in Florida, where he showed at least 18 watches and a ring laid out on a table that he said were being turned over.

“This right here folks, this is the accumulation of 60 years of hard work,” Goodman said as the video panned over the array of black, brown, gold and silver-banded timepieces. “Many of these watches hold great sentimental value and he’s being forced to turn all these over under court order.”

“What’s happening is wrong,” he continued. “It’s shameful and we must restore the integrity of the U.S. justice system.”

Cammarata, in his Friday letter, also asked to delay Giuliani’s January trial over the disposition of some of his assets so that he can attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

He also confirmed that he has stepped in as Giuliani’s new legal counsel after the previous attorneys asked the court’s permission this week to stop representing Giuliani, citing disagreements with him.

Giuliani has claimed he was the victim of a “political vendetta” and that he expects to win on appeal and get all his possessions back.

“This is a case of political persecution,” he said last week following an appearance in Manhattan federal court. “There isn’t a person (who) doesn’t know the judgment is ridiculous.”

Representatives for Freeman and Moss said last week that they visited Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment only to discover it was cleared out well before the October deadline.

Giuliani was found liable for defamation for falsely accusing Freeman and Moss of ballot fraud as he pushed Trump’s unsubstantiated election fraud allegations during the 2020 campaign.

The women said they faced death threats after Giuliani accused them of sneaking in ballots in suitcases, counting ballots multiple times and tampering with voting machines.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this article.

