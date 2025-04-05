New Farmers Market starts up in Mableton to help address growing need

MABLETON, Ga — In some communities around metro Atlanta, finding good, fresh, locally produced food is a huge challenge. For residents in one section of Mableton, a new farmers market is meeting one of their biggest needs, food insecurity.

For people who live in the area, the nearest grocery store is in a neighboring county.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We have families that want and need to have healthier options and it’s a challenge. Bringing a farmers market here to Mableton is paramount, it is going to offer fresh food options for families,” said Mableton Mayor Michael Owens.

It’s a vision Dr. Christopher Boyd told Channel 2 Cobb Count Bureau Chief Michele Newell he and his team have had for quite some time, and seeing it come to fruition is a sign of impactful progress.

The Riverside EpiCenter is hosting the EPIC Farmer’s Market through a partnership with Event Helperz.

“We sold out of all of our produce in one day,” Dr. Boyd said We saw somewhere between 700 to 1200 people here.”

TRENDING STORIES:

50 pounds of fresh produce sold out before midday, on the first day the EPIC Farmers Market opened.

“Fresh food is what people want,” Dr. Boyd said.

The access to fresh produce and other healthy food options is accessible and in a prime location with ample parking. The EpiCenter which is located near Six Flags Over Georgia, has more than 400 parking spaces. Families who use public transportation can also access the EPIC Famers Market.

“We’re able to attract because of the need a lot of farmers who want to exhibit their goods,” Boyd said. “Bell peppers and the watermelons and the corn, also smoothies and other things like that. We’re excited that we’re able to bring that right to this community. We’re excited about becoming the largest in Georgia.”

With nearly 40 vendors to start, chefs who are cooking up hot meals and so much more, the EPIC Famers Market will be a game changer for a community that needs it the most.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Because they are selling it at such reasonable prices people are really coming out for it. One of the vendors actually is able to receive EBT payments as part of the process, which is just again a great option,” Boyd said.

“If you go simply by the lack of having a grocery store, it is approximately a little less than half of our city. As vibrant as Mableton is with lots of different shopping options, we do have a part of the city that is a food desert,” Owens said.

The Mayor told Newell it’s a problem that has been around for decades, one that he is looking forward to addressing in the new city in southern Cobb County.

“What we are doing here in Mableton and in partnership with the EpiCenter is really providing healthier options for families,” said Owens.

In addition to fresh food options, the Market offers artisan foods & baked goods, handmade crafts & home décor, along with wellness and lifestyle products.

The EPIC Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 10 AM-6 PM and Sundays from 9 AM-4 PM. The market will be closed on April 6 because of the threat of severe weather.

You can learn more information about the EPIC Farmers Market at https://riversideepicenter.com/farmersmarket

©2025 Cox Media Group