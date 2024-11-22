Conyers man faces $20k code enforcement penalty for cars he rents out to movies, TV shows

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — For 45 years, Tim Thompson has collected cars as a hobby.

“So, I started out with the old ones, like the Model A’s, and then I worked my way up,” Thompson said.

When Georgia’s movie business exploded over the last two decades, Thompson’s hobby became a business. He started renting out retro cars to movies and TV shows.

However, this year, he was assessed with 73 code violations, many saying his cars violated Conyers junk cars violation.

“It’s not the citations that go through my mind, it’s the amount of money associated,” Thompson said.

According to court paperwork, if Thompson does not address the issues, he will owe more than $21,000. However, even if he does get his property compliant, he will still owe the city nearly $11,000.

“The city needs to enforce its ordinances without fear, or favor, or prejudice. Just enforce it across every business, and every citizen needs to be held to the same standard,” Conyers City Attorney Carrie Bootcheck said.

She says a car is found to violate city policy if it is parked or stored outside and the vehicle is wrecked, dismantled, partially dismantled, has flat tires, or does not have a valid license plate attached.

Carrie Bootcheck says the policy is to protect public safety.

“If you have a vehicle that isn’t being driven, rainwater can accumulate on it, mosquitos breed, transmit disease. If it is not moved, tall grass grows up, you cannot mow around it, it attracts rodents snakes and because a public safety hazard,” Bootcheck said.

Thompson said most of his cars run but is working on getting their proper tag and title. He told Channel 2 Action News that he did not have tags on some of the cars because they were never used outside of a movie set.

Thompson though, feels frustrated because he says there were no public complaints against his property and does not think the policy is fair. However, he will work to become compliant so he can continue his hobby and business.

“Because I enjoy what I do, and I will continue what I do, I will just do what I need to do to be in compliance,” Thompson said.

