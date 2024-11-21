DeKalb County DA announces indictments for incidents inside jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston has announced indictments in two cases that took place inside the DeKalb County Jail.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was there as the announcement was made on Thursday afternoon. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In April, deputies began an investigation into where an inmate got a cell phone and cigarettes inside the jail. Investigators later learned that they had been given to him by Deputy Joann Marks, 27. She also admitted to having a sexual relationship with the inmate. She was arrested and fired.

Boston says that earlier this week, Marks was indicted. She turned herself in to the jail on Thursday morning.

Her arraignment has been scheduled for Dec. 23.

RELATED STORIES:

The second case that Boston discussed involved the death of Christon Collins, a 27-year-old Army veteran, who died of a fentanyl overdose in March.

Channel 2 Action News previously showed you exclusive surveillance video that showed Collins’ last moments.

Video shows Collins walk out of his cell before collapsing and hitting his head. Another inmate can be seen dragging him back into his cell.

Boston says that inmate was 45-year-old Tobias Woods, who she says sold the drugs to Collins and another inmate.

Since Collins’ death, Woods has bonded out of the jail on burglary charges.

He was indicted on felony murder and drug charges on Tuesday, according to Boston, and was taken into custody once again on Wednesday afternoon.

His arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group