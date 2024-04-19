DeKalb County deputy fired, arrested for having sexual contact with inmate, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of their own on Friday.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Joann Marks, 26 of Decatur, was fired and charged for her relationship with an inmate.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They say Marks is facing two felony charges, sexual contact by an employee and violation of oath of office.
She has been employed with the sheriff’s office since 2021 and was assigned to jail operations.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man lights himself on fire outside courthouse during Trump trial
- Savannah Chrisley says parents are ‘hopeful, prayerful’ as court takes up fraud conviction appeal
- Former Braves player needs 1 day to get his MLB pension. A petition is pushing to make that happen
Marks is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group