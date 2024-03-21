U.S. Army veteran dies after spending nearly six weeks in DeKalb County jail, family says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County mother is demanding answers after her son died in the DeKalb County Jail.
U.S. Army veteran Christon Collins died from a medical emergency while in custody after nearly six weeks in jail.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
His mother took him off of life support on March 15.
Collins was booked into the jail on Feb. 4 on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement and police battery.
His heartbroken family is sitting down with Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group