U.S. Army veteran dies after spending nearly six weeks in DeKalb County jail, family says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County mother is demanding answers after her son died in the DeKalb County Jail.

U.S. Army veteran Christon Collins died from a medical emergency while in custody after nearly six weeks in jail.

His mother took him off of life support on March 15.

Collins was booked into the jail on Feb. 4 on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement and police battery.

His heartbroken family is sitting down with Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco

