2 ‘armed and dangerous’ Ga. inmates knock out deputy before escaping

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia inmates considered armed and dangerous escaped an east Georgia prison after knocking a deputy unconscious, according to the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers are currently searching for the inmates, who are juvenile offenders, around Highway 56 and Knight Road in Burke County, which is south of Augusta.

The Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office has identified them as Corinthian Newton, 15, and Brandon Davis, 14.

Deputies said the Newton and Davis were able to get a gun from Jenkins County Deputy Milo Perry.

They then pistol-whipped Perry and knocked him out. They also shot in Perry’s direction but he was not injured.

Perry has been taken to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

It’s unclear where the inmates and Perry were when they escaped or where they are headed.

Newton is described as 5′11″ and 170 lbs and Davis is described as 5′2″ and 98 lbs. They are both from Millen.

People in the area are asked to lock their doors and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.

This is a developing story. Please check back with wsbtv.com for updates.

