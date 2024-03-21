Thief shoots out door, steals 3 puppies and money from GA Humane Society

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia Humane Society is asking for help after someone shot out the front door of the shelter and stole three puppies, as well as hundreds of dollars.

The Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center of Albany Humane Society shared surveillance video that showed a person in a ski mask shooting out the front door and busting it down around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said those in the area can help by keeping an eye out for puppies on social media and vet clinics.

The humane society said it works “tirelessly” to help animals and the community each day.

Officials are asking for help paying for the replacement of the broken glass and for the general work the Humane Society does.

The Humane Society says it relies heavily on donations.

You can donate by clicking here.

