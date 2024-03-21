Here is a list of every Georgia inmate who has been executed since 1983

GEORGIA — The state of Georgia executed its 77th inmate this week.

This week, 59-year-old Willies James Pye was executed at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson at 11:03 p.m. by lethal injection.

According to Georgia officials, since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, 76 men and one woman have been executed in the state for various crimes.

The death penalty in Georgia had previously been struck down by the Supreme Court in 1972 after officials declared all existing death penalty statutes as unconstitutional.

The following are all of the people who were put to death in Georgia:

Name Charges Date of Execution Location Method Willie James Pye - Murder

- Robbery

- Burglary

- Rape

- Kidnapping March 20, 2024 Spalding Lethal injection Donnie Cleveland Lance - Malice murder (two counts)

- Felony murder (two counts)

- Burglary

- Possession of a firearm during commission of crime

- Possession of firearm by convicted felon (two counts) Jan. 29, 2020 Jackson Lethal injection Ray Jefferson Cromartie - Malice murder

- Armed robbery

- Aggravated battery

- Aggravated assault

- Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime (four counts) Nov. 13, 2019 Thomas Lethal injection Marion Wilson Jr. - Felony murder June 20, 2019 Baldwin Lethal injection Scotty Garnell Morrow - Malice murder (two counts)

- Felony murder (two counts)

- Aggravated assault (six counts)

- Aggravated battery

- Cruelty to a child

- Burglary

- Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony May 2, 2019 Hall Lethal injection Robert Earl Butts Jr. - Felony murder May 4, 2018 Baldwin Lethal injection Carlton Michael Gary - Armed robbery

- Escape

- Sexual assault

- Murder

- Property damage May 15, 2018 Muscogee Lethal injection J. W. Ledford Jr. - Malice murder

- Felony murder

- Burglary

- Kidnapping

- Armed robbery May 17, 2017 Murray Lethal injection William Cary Sallie - Murder

- Aggravated assault

- Kidnapping with bodily injury

- Burglary

- Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime Dec. 6, 2016 Bacon Lethal injection Steven Fredrick Spears - Malice murder

- Felony murder (two counts)

- Aggravated assault

- Kidnapping with bodily injury

- Burglary (two counts) Nov. 16, 2016 Lumpkin Lethal injection Gregory Paul Lawler - Malice murder

- Felony murder

- Aggravated assault on a peace officer (two counts)

- Aggravated battery on a peace officer

- Possession of a firearm during commission of crime (two counts) Oct. 19, 2016 Fulton Lethal injection John Wayne Conner - Malice murder

- Armed robbery

- Motor vehicle theft July 15, 2016 Dodge Lethal injection Daniel Anthony Lucas - Malice murder (three counts)

- Felony murder (three counts)

- Burglary (two counts)

- Kidnapping with bodily injury April 27, 2016 Jones Lethal injection Kenneth Earl Fults - Murder

- Kidnapping with bodily injury

- Burglary

- Possession of a firearm during commission of crime April 12, 206 Spalding Lethal injection Joshua Daniel Bishop - Malice murder

- Armed robbery March 31, 2016 Baldwin Lethal injection Travis Clinton Hittson - Murder

- Theft by taking

- Aggravated assualt

- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Feb. 17, 2016 Houston Lethal injection Brandon Astor Jones - Malice murder Feb. 3, 2016 Cobb Lethal injection Brian Keith Terrell - Malice murder

- Forgery (10 counts) Dec. 9, 2015 Newton Lethal injection Marcus Ray Johnson - Malice murder

- Felony murder

- Aggravated assault

- Rape

- Aggravated battery Nov. 19, 2015 Dougherty Lethal injection Kelly Renee Gissendaner - Malice murder Sept. 30, 2015 Gwinnett Lethal injection Warren Lee Hill Jr. - Malice murder

- Felony murder

- Aggravated assault Jan. 27, 2015 Lee Lethal injection Andrew Howard Brannan - Malice murder Jan. 13, 2015 Laurens Lethal injection Robert Wayne Holsey - Malice murder

- Felony murder

- Armed robbery Dec. 9, 2019 Baldwin Lethal injection Marcus Alfonso Wallons - Malice murder June 17, 2014 Cobb Lethal injection Andrew Allen Cook - Malice murder (two counts)

- Felony murder (two counts)

- Armed robbery Feb. 21, 2013 Monroe Lethal injection Troy Anthony Davis - Malice murder

- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

- Aggravated assault

- Possession of firearm during the commission of felony Sept. 21, 2011 Chatham Lethal injection Andrew Grant DeYoung - Malice murder (three counts) July 21, 2011 Cobb Lethal injection Roy Willard Blakenship - Murder

- Rape

- Burglary June 23, 2011 Chatham Lethal injection Emmanuel Fitzgerald Hammond - Malice murder

- Felony murder

- Kidnapping

- Armed robbery Jan. 25, 2011 Fulton Lethal injection Brandon Joseph Rhode - Malice murder (three counts)

- Felony murder (three counts)

- Burglary (two counts)

- Kidnapping with bodily injury Sept. 27, 2010 Jones Lethal injection Melbert Ray Ford Jr. - Murder (two counts)

- Armed robbery

- Burglary

- Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony June 9, 2010 Newton Lethal injection Mark Howard McClain - Malice murder

- Felony murder

- Armed robbery

- Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes

- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Oct. 20, 2009 Richmond Lethal injection William Mark Mize - Malice murder April 29, 2009 Oconee Lethal injection Robert L. Newland - Murder

- Aggravated assault with intent to rape March 10, 2009 Glynn Lethal injection Jack Edward Alderman - Murder Sept. 16, 2008 Chatham Lethal injection Curtis Osborne - Murder (two counts) June 4, 2008 Spalding Lethal injection William Earl Lynd - Malice murder

- Kidnapping May 6, 2008 Berrien Lethal injection John Washington Hightower - Murder (three counts) June 26, 2007 Morgan Lethal injection Robert Dale Conklin - Malice murder July 12, 2005 Fulton Lethal injection Stephen Anthony Mobley - Malice murder

- Felony murder

- Armed robbery

- Aggravated assault (three counts)

- Possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime March 1, 2005 Hall Lethal injection Timothy Don Carr - Murder Jan. 25, 2005 Monroe Lethal injection Eddie Albert Crawford - Murder July 19, 2004 Spalding Lethal injection Robert Karl Hicks - Murder July 1, 2004 Spalding Lethal injection James Willie Brown - Rape

- Murder Nov. 4, 2003 Gwinnett Lethal injection Carl Junior Isaacs - Murder (six counts) May 6, 2003 Seminole Lethal injection Larry Eugene Moon - Murder

- Armed robbery March 25, 2003 Catoosa Lethal injection William Howard Putman - Malice murder (two counts) Nov. 13, 2002 Cook Lethal injection Wallace Marvin Fugate III - Murder

- Burglary

- Kidnapping with bodily injury

- Aggravated assault (two counts)

- Theft by taking motor vehicle Aug. 16, 2022 Putnam Lethal injection Tracy Lee Housel - Murder

- Theft by taking motor vehicle March 12, 2002 Gwinnett Lethal injection Ronald Keith Spivey - Murder

- Armed robbery

- Kidnapping

- Aggravated assault Jan. 24, 2004 Muscogee Lethal injection Byron Ashley Parker - Malice murder

- Rape Dec. 11, 2001 Douglas Lethal injection Fred Marion Gilreath Jr. - Malice murder (two counts) Nov. 15, 2001 Cobb Lethal injection Jose Martinez High - Kidnapping with bodily injury (two counts)

- Murder

- Armed robbery

- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

- Aggravated assault Nov. 6, 2001 Taliaferro Lethal injection Terry Michael Mincey - Murder

- Armed robbery

- Aggravated battery Oct. 25, 2001 Bibb Lethal injection David Loomis Cargill - Murder (two counts)

- Armed robbery (two counts) June 10, 1998 Muscogee Electrocution Ellis Wayne Felker - Murder Nov. 15, 1996 Houston Electrocution Larry Grant Lonchar - Malice murder (three counts)

- Aggravated assault Nov. 14, 1996 DeKalb Electrocution Darrell Gene Devier - Rape

- Murder May 17, 1995 Floyd Electrocution Nicholas Lee Ingram - Malice murder April 7, 1995 Cobb Electrocution William Henry Hance - Murder March 31, 1994 Muscogee Electrocution Christopher A. Burger - Murder

- Robbery

- Rape Dec. 7, 1993 Wayne Electrocution Thomas Dean Stevens - Murder

- Robbery

- Rape June 28, 1993 Wayne Electrocution Warren McCleskey - Murder

- Armed robbery Sept. 25, 1991 Fulton Electrocution Henry Willis III - Murder May 18, 1989 Bleckley Electrocution James E. Messer Jr. - Murder

- Kidnapping with bodily injury July 28, 1988 Polk Electrocution Timothy Wesley McCorquodale - Murder Sept. 21, 1987 Fulton Electrocution William Mitchell - Murder Sept. 2, 1987 Worth Electrocution William Boyd Tucker - Murder

- Kidnapping with bodily injury

- Robbery by intimidation May 29, 1987 Muscogee Electrocution Richard Tucker Jr, - Malice murder

- Kidnapping with bodily injury May 22, 1987 Bibb Electrocution Joseph Holocombe Mulligan - Murder May 15, 1987 Muscogee Electrocution Jermone Bowden - Murder

- Armed robbery

- Aggravated assault

- Burglary June 24, 1986 Muscogee Electrocution John C. Young - Second-degree murder

- Unlawful use of a weapon

- Armed criminal action (two counts) March 20, 1985 Bibb Electrocution Van Roosevelt Solomon - Murder Feb. 20, 1985 Cobb Electrocution Roosevelt Green Jr. - Rape

- Murder Jan. 9, 1985 Monroe Electrocution Alpha Otis O’Daniel Stephens - Murder Dec. 12, 1984 Bleckley Electrocution Ivon Ray Stanley - Murder July 12, 1984 Decatur Electrocution John Eldon Smith - Murder (two counts) Dec. 14, 1983 Bibb Electrocution

