Here is a list of every Georgia inmate who has been executed since 1983

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

GEORGIA — The state of Georgia executed its 77th inmate this week.

This week, 59-year-old Willies James Pye was executed at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson at 11:03 p.m. by lethal injection.

According to Georgia officials, since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, 76 men and one woman have been executed in the state for various crimes.

The death penalty in Georgia had previously been struck down by the Supreme Court in 1972 after officials declared all existing death penalty statutes as unconstitutional.

The following are all of the people who were put to death in Georgia:

NameChargesDate of ExecutionLocationMethod
Willie James Pye- Murder
- Robbery
- Burglary
- Rape
- Kidnapping		March 20, 2024SpaldingLethal injection
Donnie Cleveland Lance- Malice murder (two counts)
- Felony murder (two counts)
- Burglary
- Possession of a firearm during commission of crime
- Possession of firearm by convicted felon (two counts)		Jan. 29, 2020JacksonLethal injection
Ray Jefferson Cromartie- Malice murder
- Armed robbery
- Aggravated battery
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime (four counts)		Nov. 13, 2019ThomasLethal injection
Marion Wilson Jr.- Felony murderJune 20, 2019BaldwinLethal injection
Scotty Garnell Morrow- Malice murder (two counts)
- Felony murder (two counts)
- Aggravated assault (six counts)
- Aggravated battery
- Cruelty to a child
- Burglary
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony		May 2, 2019HallLethal injection
Robert Earl Butts Jr.- Felony murderMay 4, 2018BaldwinLethal injection
Carlton Michael Gary- Armed robbery
- Escape
- Sexual assault
- Murder
- Property damage		May 15, 2018MuscogeeLethal injection
J. W. Ledford Jr.- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Burglary
- Kidnapping
- Armed robbery		May 17, 2017MurrayLethal injection
William Cary Sallie- Murder
- Aggravated assault
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
- Burglary
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime		Dec. 6, 2016BaconLethal injection
Steven Fredrick Spears- Malice murder
- Felony murder (two counts)
- Aggravated assault
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
- Burglary (two counts)		Nov. 16, 2016LumpkinLethal injection
Gregory Paul Lawler- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Aggravated assault on a peace officer (two counts)
- Aggravated battery on a peace officer
- Possession of a firearm during commission of crime (two counts)		Oct. 19, 2016FultonLethal injection
John Wayne Conner- Malice murder
- Armed robbery
- Motor vehicle theft		July 15, 2016DodgeLethal injection
Daniel Anthony Lucas- Malice murder (three counts)
- Felony murder (three counts)
- Burglary (two counts)
- Kidnapping with bodily injury		April 27, 2016JonesLethal injection
Kenneth Earl Fults- Murder
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
- Burglary
- Possession of a firearm during commission of crime		April 12, 206SpaldingLethal injection
Joshua Daniel Bishop- Malice murder
- Armed robbery		March 31, 2016BaldwinLethal injection
Travis Clinton Hittson- Murder
- Theft by taking
- Aggravated assualt
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime		Feb. 17, 2016HoustonLethal injection
Brandon Astor Jones- Malice murderFeb. 3, 2016CobbLethal injection
Brian Keith Terrell- Malice murder
- Forgery (10 counts)		Dec. 9, 2015NewtonLethal injection
Marcus Ray Johnson- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Aggravated assault
- Rape
- Aggravated battery		Nov. 19, 2015DoughertyLethal injection
Kelly Renee Gissendaner- Malice murderSept. 30, 2015GwinnettLethal injection
Warren Lee Hill Jr.- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Aggravated assault		Jan. 27, 2015LeeLethal injection
Andrew Howard Brannan- Malice murderJan. 13, 2015LaurensLethal injection
Robert Wayne Holsey- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Armed robbery		Dec. 9, 2019BaldwinLethal injection
Marcus Alfonso Wallons- Malice murderJune 17, 2014CobbLethal injection
Andrew Allen Cook- Malice murder (two counts)
- Felony murder (two counts)
- Armed robbery		Feb. 21, 2013MonroeLethal injection
Troy Anthony Davis- Malice murder
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of firearm during the commission of felony		Sept. 21, 2011ChathamLethal injection
Andrew Grant DeYoung- Malice murder (three counts)July 21, 2011CobbLethal injection
Roy Willard Blakenship- Murder
- Rape
- Burglary		June 23, 2011ChathamLethal injection
Emmanuel Fitzgerald Hammond- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Kidnapping
- Armed robbery		Jan. 25, 2011FultonLethal injection
Brandon Joseph Rhode- Malice murder (three counts)
- Felony murder (three counts)
- Burglary (two counts)
- Kidnapping with bodily injury		Sept. 27, 2010JonesLethal injection
Melbert Ray Ford Jr.- Murder (two counts)
- Armed robbery
- Burglary
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony		June 9, 2010NewtonLethal injection
Mark Howard McClain- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Armed robbery
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon		Oct. 20, 2009RichmondLethal injection
William Mark Mize- Malice murderApril 29, 2009OconeeLethal injection
Robert L. Newland- Murder
- Aggravated assault with intent to rape		March 10, 2009GlynnLethal injection
Jack Edward Alderman- MurderSept. 16, 2008ChathamLethal injection
Curtis Osborne- Murder (two counts)June 4, 2008SpaldingLethal injection
William Earl Lynd- Malice murder
- Kidnapping		May 6, 2008BerrienLethal injection
John Washington Hightower- Murder (three counts)June 26, 2007MorganLethal injection
Robert Dale Conklin- Malice murderJuly 12, 2005FultonLethal injection
Stephen Anthony Mobley- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Armed robbery
- Aggravated assault (three counts)
- Possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime		March 1, 2005HallLethal injection
Timothy Don Carr- MurderJan. 25, 2005MonroeLethal injection
Eddie Albert Crawford- MurderJuly 19, 2004SpaldingLethal injection
Robert Karl Hicks- MurderJuly 1, 2004SpaldingLethal injection
James Willie Brown- Rape
- Murder		Nov. 4, 2003GwinnettLethal injection
Carl Junior Isaacs- Murder (six counts)May 6, 2003SeminoleLethal injection
Larry Eugene Moon- Murder
- Armed robbery		March 25, 2003CatoosaLethal injection
William Howard Putman- Malice murder (two counts)Nov. 13, 2002CookLethal injection
Wallace Marvin Fugate III- Murder
- Burglary
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
- Aggravated assault (two counts)
- Theft by taking motor vehicle		Aug. 16, 2022PutnamLethal injection
Tracy Lee Housel- Murder
- Theft by taking motor vehicle		March 12, 2002GwinnettLethal injection
Ronald Keith Spivey- Murder
- Armed robbery
- Kidnapping
- Aggravated assault		Jan. 24, 2004MuscogeeLethal injection
Byron Ashley Parker- Malice murder
- Rape		Dec. 11, 2001DouglasLethal injection
Fred Marion Gilreath Jr.- Malice murder (two counts)Nov. 15, 2001CobbLethal injection
Jose Martinez High- Kidnapping with bodily injury (two counts)
- Murder
- Armed robbery
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Aggravated assault		Nov. 6, 2001TaliaferroLethal injection
Terry Michael Mincey- Murder
- Armed robbery
- Aggravated battery		Oct. 25, 2001BibbLethal injection
David Loomis Cargill- Murder (two counts)
- Armed robbery (two counts)		June 10, 1998MuscogeeElectrocution
Ellis Wayne Felker- MurderNov. 15, 1996HoustonElectrocution
Larry Grant Lonchar- Malice murder (three counts)
- Aggravated assault		Nov. 14, 1996DeKalbElectrocution
Darrell Gene Devier- Rape
- Murder		May 17, 1995FloydElectrocution
Nicholas Lee Ingram- Malice murderApril 7, 1995CobbElectrocution
William Henry Hance- MurderMarch 31, 1994MuscogeeElectrocution
Christopher A. Burger- Murder
- Robbery
- Rape		Dec. 7, 1993WayneElectrocution
Thomas Dean Stevens- Murder
- Robbery
- Rape		June 28, 1993WayneElectrocution
Warren McCleskey- Murder
- Armed robbery		Sept. 25, 1991FultonElectrocution
Henry Willis III- MurderMay 18, 1989BleckleyElectrocution
James E. Messer Jr.- Murder
- Kidnapping with bodily injury		July 28, 1988PolkElectrocution
Timothy Wesley McCorquodale- MurderSept. 21, 1987FultonElectrocution
William Mitchell- MurderSept. 2, 1987WorthElectrocution
William Boyd Tucker- Murder
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
- Robbery by intimidation		May 29, 1987MuscogeeElectrocution
Richard Tucker Jr,- Malice murder
- Kidnapping with bodily injury		May 22, 1987BibbElectrocution
Joseph Holocombe Mulligan- MurderMay 15, 1987MuscogeeElectrocution
Jermone Bowden- Murder
- Armed robbery
- Aggravated assault
- Burglary		June 24, 1986MuscogeeElectrocution
John C. Young- Second-degree murder
- Unlawful use of a weapon
- Armed criminal action (two counts)		March 20, 1985BibbElectrocution
Van Roosevelt Solomon- MurderFeb. 20, 1985CobbElectrocution
Roosevelt Green Jr.- Rape
- Murder		Jan. 9, 1985MonroeElectrocution
Alpha Otis O’Daniel Stephens- MurderDec. 12, 1984BleckleyElectrocution
Ivon Ray Stanley- MurderJuly 12, 1984DecaturElectrocution
John Eldon Smith- Murder (two counts)Dec. 14, 1983BibbElectrocution

