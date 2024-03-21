Here is a list of every Georgia inmate who has been executed since 1983

GEORGIA — The state of Georgia executed its 77th inmate this week.
This week, 59-year-old Willies James Pye was executed at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson at 11:03 p.m. by lethal injection.
According to Georgia officials, since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, 76 men and one woman have been executed in the state for various crimes.
The death penalty in Georgia had previously been struck down by the Supreme Court in 1972 after officials declared all existing death penalty statutes as unconstitutional.
The following are all of the people who were put to death in Georgia:
|Name
|Charges
|Date of Execution
|Location
|Method
|Willie James Pye
|- Murder
- Robbery
- Burglary
- Rape
- Kidnapping
|March 20, 2024
|Spalding
|Lethal injection
|Donnie Cleveland Lance
|- Malice murder (two counts)
- Felony murder (two counts)
- Burglary
- Possession of a firearm during commission of crime
- Possession of firearm by convicted felon (two counts)
|Jan. 29, 2020
|Jackson
|Lethal injection
|Ray Jefferson Cromartie
|- Malice murder
- Armed robbery
- Aggravated battery
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime (four counts)
|Nov. 13, 2019
|Thomas
|Lethal injection
|Marion Wilson Jr.
|- Felony murder
|June 20, 2019
|Baldwin
|Lethal injection
|Scotty Garnell Morrow
|- Malice murder (two counts)
- Felony murder (two counts)
- Aggravated assault (six counts)
- Aggravated battery
- Cruelty to a child
- Burglary
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
|May 2, 2019
|Hall
|Lethal injection
|Robert Earl Butts Jr.
|- Felony murder
|May 4, 2018
|Baldwin
|Lethal injection
|Carlton Michael Gary
|- Armed robbery
- Escape
- Sexual assault
- Murder
- Property damage
|May 15, 2018
|Muscogee
|Lethal injection
|J. W. Ledford Jr.
|- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Burglary
- Kidnapping
- Armed robbery
|May 17, 2017
|Murray
|Lethal injection
|William Cary Sallie
|- Murder
- Aggravated assault
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
- Burglary
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime
|Dec. 6, 2016
|Bacon
|Lethal injection
|Steven Fredrick Spears
|- Malice murder
- Felony murder (two counts)
- Aggravated assault
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
- Burglary (two counts)
|Nov. 16, 2016
|Lumpkin
|Lethal injection
|Gregory Paul Lawler
|- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Aggravated assault on a peace officer (two counts)
- Aggravated battery on a peace officer
- Possession of a firearm during commission of crime (two counts)
|Oct. 19, 2016
|Fulton
|Lethal injection
|John Wayne Conner
|- Malice murder
- Armed robbery
- Motor vehicle theft
|July 15, 2016
|Dodge
|Lethal injection
|Daniel Anthony Lucas
|- Malice murder (three counts)
- Felony murder (three counts)
- Burglary (two counts)
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
|April 27, 2016
|Jones
|Lethal injection
|Kenneth Earl Fults
|- Murder
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
- Burglary
- Possession of a firearm during commission of crime
|April 12, 206
|Spalding
|Lethal injection
|Joshua Daniel Bishop
|- Malice murder
- Armed robbery
|March 31, 2016
|Baldwin
|Lethal injection
|Travis Clinton Hittson
|- Murder
- Theft by taking
- Aggravated assualt
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
|Feb. 17, 2016
|Houston
|Lethal injection
|Brandon Astor Jones
|- Malice murder
|Feb. 3, 2016
|Cobb
|Lethal injection
|Brian Keith Terrell
|- Malice murder
- Forgery (10 counts)
|Dec. 9, 2015
|Newton
|Lethal injection
|Marcus Ray Johnson
|- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Aggravated assault
- Rape
- Aggravated battery
|Nov. 19, 2015
|Dougherty
|Lethal injection
|Kelly Renee Gissendaner
|- Malice murder
|Sept. 30, 2015
|Gwinnett
|Lethal injection
|Warren Lee Hill Jr.
|- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Aggravated assault
|Jan. 27, 2015
|Lee
|Lethal injection
|Andrew Howard Brannan
|- Malice murder
|Jan. 13, 2015
|Laurens
|Lethal injection
|Robert Wayne Holsey
|- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Armed robbery
|Dec. 9, 2019
|Baldwin
|Lethal injection
|Marcus Alfonso Wallons
|- Malice murder
|June 17, 2014
|Cobb
|Lethal injection
|Andrew Allen Cook
|- Malice murder (two counts)
- Felony murder (two counts)
- Armed robbery
|Feb. 21, 2013
|Monroe
|Lethal injection
|Troy Anthony Davis
|- Malice murder
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of firearm during the commission of felony
|Sept. 21, 2011
|Chatham
|Lethal injection
|Andrew Grant DeYoung
|- Malice murder (three counts)
|July 21, 2011
|Cobb
|Lethal injection
|Roy Willard Blakenship
|- Murder
- Rape
- Burglary
|June 23, 2011
|Chatham
|Lethal injection
|Emmanuel Fitzgerald Hammond
|- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Kidnapping
- Armed robbery
|Jan. 25, 2011
|Fulton
|Lethal injection
|Brandon Joseph Rhode
|- Malice murder (three counts)
- Felony murder (three counts)
- Burglary (two counts)
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
|Sept. 27, 2010
|Jones
|Lethal injection
|Melbert Ray Ford Jr.
|- Murder (two counts)
- Armed robbery
- Burglary
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
|June 9, 2010
|Newton
|Lethal injection
|Mark Howard McClain
|- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Armed robbery
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
|Oct. 20, 2009
|Richmond
|Lethal injection
|William Mark Mize
|- Malice murder
|April 29, 2009
|Oconee
|Lethal injection
|Robert L. Newland
|- Murder
- Aggravated assault with intent to rape
|March 10, 2009
|Glynn
|Lethal injection
|Jack Edward Alderman
|- Murder
|Sept. 16, 2008
|Chatham
|Lethal injection
|Curtis Osborne
|- Murder (two counts)
|June 4, 2008
|Spalding
|Lethal injection
|William Earl Lynd
|- Malice murder
- Kidnapping
|May 6, 2008
|Berrien
|Lethal injection
|John Washington Hightower
|- Murder (three counts)
|June 26, 2007
|Morgan
|Lethal injection
|Robert Dale Conklin
|- Malice murder
|July 12, 2005
|Fulton
|Lethal injection
|Stephen Anthony Mobley
|- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Armed robbery
- Aggravated assault (three counts)
- Possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime
|March 1, 2005
|Hall
|Lethal injection
|Timothy Don Carr
|- Murder
|Jan. 25, 2005
|Monroe
|Lethal injection
|Eddie Albert Crawford
|- Murder
|July 19, 2004
|Spalding
|Lethal injection
|Robert Karl Hicks
|- Murder
|July 1, 2004
|Spalding
|Lethal injection
|James Willie Brown
|- Rape
- Murder
|Nov. 4, 2003
|Gwinnett
|Lethal injection
|Carl Junior Isaacs
|- Murder (six counts)
|May 6, 2003
|Seminole
|Lethal injection
|Larry Eugene Moon
|- Murder
- Armed robbery
|March 25, 2003
|Catoosa
|Lethal injection
|William Howard Putman
|- Malice murder (two counts)
|Nov. 13, 2002
|Cook
|Lethal injection
|Wallace Marvin Fugate III
|- Murder
- Burglary
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
- Aggravated assault (two counts)
- Theft by taking motor vehicle
|Aug. 16, 2022
|Putnam
|Lethal injection
|Tracy Lee Housel
|- Murder
- Theft by taking motor vehicle
|March 12, 2002
|Gwinnett
|Lethal injection
|Ronald Keith Spivey
|- Murder
- Armed robbery
- Kidnapping
- Aggravated assault
|Jan. 24, 2004
|Muscogee
|Lethal injection
|Byron Ashley Parker
|- Malice murder
- Rape
|Dec. 11, 2001
|Douglas
|Lethal injection
|Fred Marion Gilreath Jr.
|- Malice murder (two counts)
|Nov. 15, 2001
|Cobb
|Lethal injection
|Jose Martinez High
|- Kidnapping with bodily injury (two counts)
- Murder
- Armed robbery
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Aggravated assault
|Nov. 6, 2001
|Taliaferro
|Lethal injection
|Terry Michael Mincey
|- Murder
- Armed robbery
- Aggravated battery
|Oct. 25, 2001
|Bibb
|Lethal injection
|David Loomis Cargill
|- Murder (two counts)
- Armed robbery (two counts)
|June 10, 1998
|Muscogee
|Electrocution
|Ellis Wayne Felker
|- Murder
|Nov. 15, 1996
|Houston
|Electrocution
|Larry Grant Lonchar
|- Malice murder (three counts)
- Aggravated assault
|Nov. 14, 1996
|DeKalb
|Electrocution
|Darrell Gene Devier
|- Rape
- Murder
|May 17, 1995
|Floyd
|Electrocution
|Nicholas Lee Ingram
|- Malice murder
|April 7, 1995
|Cobb
|Electrocution
|William Henry Hance
|- Murder
|March 31, 1994
|Muscogee
|Electrocution
|Christopher A. Burger
|- Murder
- Robbery
- Rape
|Dec. 7, 1993
|Wayne
|Electrocution
|Thomas Dean Stevens
|- Murder
- Robbery
- Rape
|June 28, 1993
|Wayne
|Electrocution
|Warren McCleskey
|- Murder
- Armed robbery
|Sept. 25, 1991
|Fulton
|Electrocution
|Henry Willis III
|- Murder
|May 18, 1989
|Bleckley
|Electrocution
|James E. Messer Jr.
|- Murder
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
|July 28, 1988
|Polk
|Electrocution
|Timothy Wesley McCorquodale
|- Murder
|Sept. 21, 1987
|Fulton
|Electrocution
|William Mitchell
|- Murder
|Sept. 2, 1987
|Worth
|Electrocution
|William Boyd Tucker
|- Murder
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
- Robbery by intimidation
|May 29, 1987
|Muscogee
|Electrocution
|Richard Tucker Jr,
|- Malice murder
- Kidnapping with bodily injury
|May 22, 1987
|Bibb
|Electrocution
|Joseph Holocombe Mulligan
|- Murder
|May 15, 1987
|Muscogee
|Electrocution
|Jermone Bowden
|- Murder
- Armed robbery
- Aggravated assault
- Burglary
|June 24, 1986
|Muscogee
|Electrocution
|John C. Young
|- Second-degree murder
- Unlawful use of a weapon
- Armed criminal action (two counts)
|March 20, 1985
|Bibb
|Electrocution
|Van Roosevelt Solomon
|- Murder
|Feb. 20, 1985
|Cobb
|Electrocution
|Roosevelt Green Jr.
|- Rape
- Murder
|Jan. 9, 1985
|Monroe
|Electrocution
|Alpha Otis O’Daniel Stephens
|- Murder
|Dec. 12, 1984
|Bleckley
|Electrocution
|Ivon Ray Stanley
|- Murder
|July 12, 1984
|Decatur
|Electrocution
|John Eldon Smith
|- Murder (two counts)
|Dec. 14, 1983
|Bibb
|Electrocution
