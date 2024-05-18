12-year-old shot several times in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a child was shot in southwest Atlanta on Friday evening.
Officers were called to Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive just after 6 p.m.
When they got there, they found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot several times in the stomach and arm.
He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his current condition.
Police have not shared details on what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.
