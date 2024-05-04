Atlanta police investigating double homicide in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the deaths of two victims in northwest Atlanta.
According to APD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a location in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.
Police told Channel 2 Action News the scene was the site of a double homicide. Now detectives are at the scene working to learn what happened.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer is at the scene to learn more about this developing story. We’ll bring you more details LIVE on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM at 5.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Crash involving 18-wheeler engulfed in flames shuts down DeKalb County highway
- Atlanta police searching for shoplifting suspect who allegedly stole clothing form Hibbett Sports
- More people say they’re getting their money back from Georgia after Channel 2 investigation
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group