Atlanta police searching for shoplifting suspect who allegedly stole clothing form Hibbett Sports

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a woman accused of shoplifting from Hibbett Sports on April 23.

Police say the woman pictured in surveillance footage allegedly stole a number of clothing items from the store on Moreland Avenue.

Officers responded to the store around 6 p.m. and spoke to a business representative.

The store representative told officers that an unidentified woman entered the store, then ran out soon after with multiple items, all without paying for them.

Police were told the suspect drove away from the store in a white SUV. The shoplifting incident is now under investigation by the APD Larceny Unit.

Now, APD is asking the public to help identify the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police, or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the tip line, or by going online. Information that helps identify the suspect could get tipsters a reward of up to $2,000, according to APD.

