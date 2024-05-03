Shaky Knees 2024: Everything you need to know for the Atlanta music festival

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s own Shaky Knees Music Festival is back and the rock festival is set with big names and big shows for its 11th show.

The rock festival will fill out Central Park from Friday to Sunday and features a lineup of rock, pop and more, including famous musicians like Weezer, Noah Kahan and legendary rock band the Foo Fighters.

With a huge lineup coming to grace the stage, there’s fun to come, but don’t be surprised by traffic snarls. If you know you want to go but don’t know what to hit first, here’s a full schedule for the event this year.

Keep scrolling for what you need to know about the weekend festival!

TICKETS AND TIMES

Most tickets for the music festival have already sold-out ahead of the weekend. Still, for those wanting to rock out, there are limited one-day passes and late night show tickets still available.

Just like in previous years, the festival’s entrance is at the Civic Center off Piedmont Avenue near Pine Street. The festival will open the gates for access starting at 11:30 a.m.

You can check out a full festival map here.

PARKING

While there isn’t parking for cars at the festival itself, there’s plenty of public parking in Atlanta.

If the parking decks are filled up, ride shares and carpooling are always an option. The Shaky Knees organizers recommend taking a rideshare to the festival in order to avoid the parking hassle, but said to make sure you type in “Civic Center entrance” instead of the address for Central Park.

Signs will be available to get to the right spot.

Attendees who want to go for a less expensive option than a taxi, Uber or Lyft can also take MARTA trains into the city. The Civic Center is less than half a mile from the entrance.

BAG POLICY

The festival will have a clear bag policy in effect. Bags must be smaller than 6″ x 9″ and clear. Small clutch purses and small fanny packs don’t need to be clear but can only have one pocket.

The following items are also allowed: baby strollers, frisbees, blankets/sheets, cameras, binoculars and empty reusable water bottles

Bags larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ and backpacks with multiple pockets won’t be allowed. Officials said they will search all bags at the entrance.

The festival staff will check all bags before entry.

The full bag policy can be found here.

BANNED ITEMS

It’s true, some items are not allowed at Shaky Knees, including aerosol containers, coolers, framed backpacks and professional audio equipment.

All professional cameras, recording equipment and professional video equipment, plus drones, hammocks and glass containers are also not allowed.

Shaky Knees said illegal and illicit substances are banned too, as well as any and all smoking, including vaping.

A full list of prohibited items is here.

There is an exception to the cooler rule if one is needed for a prescription or medical item.

The full Shaky Knees prescription policy is here:

Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day.

Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler.

Over-the-counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.

CHECK OUT THE FULL SHAKY KNEES 2024 LINEUP:

