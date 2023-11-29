Shaky Knees releases 2024 lineup with several big names to perform

ATLANTA — Shaky Knees has released its 2024 lineup, with several big names set to perform.

The festival is in its 11th year and will take place May 3-5, 2024 at Central Park in Old Fourth Ward.

The lineup features several popular artists including Weezer, Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, Queens of the Stone Age and Noah Kahan as headliners.

Check out the full lineup:

A three-day general admission ticket to the festival starts at $310. While 1-day general admission tickets start at $165.

Presale for the festival begins Thursday at 10 a.m.. You can sign up a presale passcode by clicking here.

Shaky Knees Music Festival began in 2013 as a 2-day festival before it expanded to three days. It usually draws around 40,000 attendees each year.

